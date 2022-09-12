By Chris King • 12 September 2022 • 1:49
Spain's Carlos Alcaraz becomes youngest-ever winner of US Open men's singles
Carlos Alcaraz, the 19-year-old Spanish tennis star from Murcia, this Sunday, September 12, became the youngest player to ever win the men’s singles title at the US Open in New York. The No3 seed defeated Norway’s Casper Ruud 6-4, 2-6, 7-6, 6-3, to lift the trophy, and his first-ever ATP Grand Slam win.
VAMOS! @carlosalcaraz wins the #USOpen in four sets. pic.twitter.com/87HZpoF5V5
— US Open Tennis (@usopen) September 11, 2022
Both players were playing for the same goal of also becoming the ATP World No1, something that had never happened before at the Flushing Meadows tournament. Alcaraz is now the youngest player in history to hold the No1 spot in men’s tennis. In winning this trophy, Alcaraz also broke his compatriot Rafa Nadal’s record of being the previous youngest winner of the US Open, back in 2005.
The youngster’s road to the final had not been an easy one, involving several matches that went the full five sets. He played a total of 13 hours and 28 minutes of competitive tennis in only three matches. His opponent had reached this final without having to go beyond four sets. Ruud also became the first Norwegian tennis player to star in a Grand Slam final.
