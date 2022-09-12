By Matthew Roscoe • 12 September 2022 • 16:47

Ukraine officially names five settlements in Kherson region "reclaimed from Russian forces" . Image: Ukraine MoD/Facebook

MEDIA reports from Ukraine have officially named the five settlements of the Kherson region that they have “reclaimed from Russian forces.”

Ukraine’s Armed Forces have officially ‘liberated’ five settlements in the Kherson region, as they continue to reclaim parts of the country from under Russian forces’ control with successful counter-offensives.

Over the past two weeks, the Armed Forces of Ukraine have liberated about 500 square kilometres of territory in the Kherson region, according to media reports from the country.

The Armed Forces managed to de-occupy five settlements from Russian forces, according to the spokesman of Odesa Regional Military Administration, Serhiy Bratchuk.

“The settlements of the Kherson region – Vysokopillya, Novovoznesenske, Bilohirka, Myroliubivka and Sukhyi Stavok – have been officially confirmed to be liberated from the occupants,” he wrote on Telegram.

Due to the successful counteroffensive of the Armed Forces of Ukraine in the Kherson direction, it is believed the units of the Russian Armed Forces are negotiating their surrender, according to Ukraine’s Natalia Humeniuk.

She said that “Russian President Vladimir Putin risks making a deadly mistake by delaying in sending reinforcements to the Luhansk line, thereby jeopardising the defence of Kherson or halting offensive operations around Bakhmut and Donetsk.

“The Ukrainian campaign seems to aim to put Putin in such a dilemma and benefit from almost any decision he makes,” she said.

Earlier, it was reported that with the arrival of more and more weapons, Ukraine has quietly changed the strategy of the war.

Ukrainian troops inflicted a serious defeat on Russia, recapturing almost the entire Kharkiv region during the counter-offensive.

However, the current counter-offensive will not end the war, ISW experts reported.

Thank you for taking the time to read this article. Do remember to come back and check The Euro Weekly News website for all your up-to-date local and international news stories and remember, you can also follow us on Facebook and Instagram.