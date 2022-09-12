By Joshua Manning • 12 September 2022 • 12:41

WATCH: Spectacular footage of Qiantang River tidal bore in Zhejiang China Credit: Twitter @zhang_heqing

Footage of the world-famous Qiantang River tidal bore in Zhejiang China began to circulate on Twitter on Monday, September 12.

Various government officials shared footage of the Qiantang River tidal bore in Zhejiang China on Twitter:

“During the Mid-Autumn Festival, we were amazed by the spectacular view of the Qiantang River tidal bore. #Qiantang #Zhejiang #China”

“During the Mid-Autumn Festival, we were amazed by the view of the Qiantang River tidal bore, the maiden flight of China’s 2nd large amphibious aircraft “Kunlong,” #Shenzhou14 crew enjoying mooncakes in space, and more.”

The Qiantang River, also known as the Tsientang River is a river located in East China that runs for 459 kilometres through Zhejiang, passing through the provincial capital Hangzhou before flowing into the East China Sea via Hangzhou Bay south of Shanghai.

The river is recognised across the globe, along with Hangzhou Bay, for having the world’s largest tidal bore, a phenomenon in which the incoming tide forms a wave of water that travels up a river or narrow bay against the direction of the river or bay’s current.

The Mid-Autumn Festival, also known as the Moon Festival or Mooncake Festival, is a traditional Chinese festival, with similar holidays being celebrated in Japan, Korea, Vietnam and other countries in East and Southeast Asia.

The history of the Mid-Autumn Festival dates back over 3,000 years and it is one of the most important holidays in Chinese culture on par with that of Chinese New Year.

