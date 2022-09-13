By Joshua Manning • 13 September 2022 • 17:26
Russian President Vladimir Putin appoints Igor Morgulov new Ambassador to China Credit: Wikimedia/Lord Mountbatten
Vladimir Putin, the Russian President’s decree appointing the new Ambassador to China, stated:
“[I hereby] appoint Igor Vladimirovich Morgulov as Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary of the Russian Federation to the People’s Republic of China.”
Another presidential decree relieved Andrey Denisov of the role of Ambassador to China.
Denisov worked as Russia’s Ambassador to China since April 2013.
Igor Morgulov began his diplomatic career with the Russian Foreign Ministry in 1991, working in various offices both in Russia and abroad, including the US, Japan and China.
He worked as minister-counsellor at the Russian Embassy in China from 2006 to 2009 and then moved on to see as the Director of Russia’s Foreign Ministry’s First Asia Department since 2011.
He would become Deputy Foreign Minister of the Russian Federation in December 2011.
The news comes after municipal deputies of 18 Russian districts in Moscow, St. Petersburg and Kolpino have issued a public statement demanding the resignation of Russian President Vladimir Putin, as reported on Monday, September 12.
In addition the Council of Smolninskoye Municipal Formation (MF) in St Petersburg decided to call on Russia’s State Duma deputies to bring charges of treason against Russian President Vladimir Putin in order to dismiss him from office for starting the Ukraine war.
Thank you for taking the time to read this article, do remember to come back and check The Euro Weekly News website for all your up-to-date local and international news stories and remember, you can also follow us on Facebook and Instagram.
Share this story
Subscribe to our Euro Weekly News alerts to get the latest stories into your inbox!
By signing up, you will create a Euro Weekly News account if you don’t already have one. Review our
Privacy Policy for more information about our privacy practices.
Originally from the UK, Joshua is based on the Costa Blanca and is a web reporter for the Euro Weekly News covering international and Spanish national news. Got a news story you want to share? Then get in touch at [email protected]
Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *
By signing up, you will create a Euro Weekly News account if you don’t already have one. Review our Privacy Policy for more information about our privacy practices.
Download our media pack in either English or Spanish.