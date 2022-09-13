By Joshua Manning • 13 September 2022 • 17:26

Russian President Vladimir Putin appoints Igor Morgulov new Ambassador to China Credit: Wikimedia/Lord Mountbatten

Russian President Vladimir Putin has appointed Deputy Foreign Minister Igor Morgulov as the new Ambassador to China in a new decree, published on the official Russian legal information website, on Tuesday, September 13.

Vladimir Putin, the Russian President’s decree appointing the new Ambassador to China, stated:

“[I hereby] appoint Igor Vladimirovich Morgulov as Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary of the Russian Federation to the People’s Republic of China.”

Another presidential decree relieved Andrey Denisov of the role of Ambassador to China.

Denisov worked as Russia’s Ambassador to China since April 2013.

Igor Morgulov began his diplomatic career with the Russian Foreign Ministry in 1991, working in various offices both in Russia and abroad, including the US, Japan and China.

He worked as minister-counsellor at the Russian Embassy in China from 2006 to 2009 and then moved on to see as the Director of Russia’s Foreign Ministry’s First Asia Department since 2011.

He would become Deputy Foreign Minister of the Russian Federation in December 2011.

The news comes after municipal deputies of 18 Russian districts in Moscow, St. Petersburg and Kolpino have issued a public statement demanding the resignation of Russian President Vladimir Putin, as reported on Monday, September 12.

In addition the Council of Smolninskoye Municipal Formation (MF) in St Petersburg decided to call on Russia’s State Duma deputies to bring charges of treason against Russian President Vladimir Putin in order to dismiss him from office for starting the Ukraine war.