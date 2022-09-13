By Joshua Manning • 13 September 2022 • 14:54

Ukrainian citizens only allowed to leave Russian-occupied Crimea with written permission Credit: Flash_news_ua

Starting from September 19, departure of Ukrainian citizens whom Russia considers to be conscripts in Russian-occupied Crimea will be possible only with the written permission of a “military enlistment office, as reported on Tuesday, September 13.

The news of Ukrainian citizens requiring written permission to leave Russian-occupied Crimea was shared on Twitter:

“From September 19, departure from the temporarily occupied Crimea will be possible only with the written permission of the military commission, writes Qirim ”

“The publication published a “document” assigned to the transport company “TRANSCARGO” from the so-called military commissariat. ”

The publication published a "document" assigned to the transport company "TRANSCARGO" from the so-called military commissariat. " 👉 Follow @Flash_news_ua — FLASH (@Flash_news_ua) September 13, 2022

The letter says that in order to travel across the Kerch Strait, “conscripts must have with them a written permission from the military commissariat with a mandatory return date”.

Russian media has also reported that over 1,200 residents of Russian-occupied Crimea went to the war of the Russian Federation against Ukraine allegedly voluntarily.

The Ukrainian president’s office in the Autonomous Republic of Crimea points out that by its illegal mobilisation Russia is again violating international law as it is forcing residents of the occupied territory to fight against its own state.

In May, Ukrainian intelligence reported that Russian authorities in occupied Crimea had ordered state-owned enterprises on the peninsula to send some of their employees to military enlistment offices, while doctors were forced to falsify the results of medical examinations which conscripts undergo upon referral from illegal “military enlistment offices”.

The presidential representative in the Autonomous Republic of Crimea, Tamila Tasheva, said that Crimeans were leaving for other countries because they feared being drafted into the occupation army, as reported by Zmina.

The news follows Ukraine’s military chief claiming responsibility for a series of strikes on Russian air bases in the annexed region of Crimea.

Thank you for taking the time to read this article, do remember to come back and check The Euro Weekly News website for all your up-to-date local and international news stories and remember, you can also follow us on Facebook and Instagram.