By Anna Ellis • 14 September 2022 • 13:17

Gibraltar confirms non-working day for State Funeral of Her Majesty. Image: Alessia Pierdomenico/Shutterstock.com

In accordance with the Royal Protocol for the State Funeral of Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth II, the Government of Gibraltar confirms that Monday 19 September 2022, will be a non-working day in Gibraltar.



In addition, Gibraltar will join the United Kingdom in observing a minute’s silence on the eve of Her Majesty’s Funeral.

The minute’s silence will take place in Gibraltar at 9:00PM on Sunday, September, 18.

Chief Minister Fabian Picardo said: “Gibraltar is proud to join the United Kingdom in observing a minute’s silence on the eve of the State Funeral of Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth II.”

“As a mark of respect for Her Majesty, I have authorised, in accordance with Royal Protocol, that Monday, September 19, will be a non-working day. I ask all Gibraltarians and residents of Gibraltar to reflect on the immense dedication and contribution Her Majesty had and made in her 70 years as Queen.”

Fabian added: “This day will allow Gibraltarians, Gibraltar residents and those working in Gibraltar to follow Her Majesty’s funeral. His Excellency the Governor and I will attend the funeral in London on behalf of the people of Gibraltar.”

Thank you for taking the time to read this article, do remember to come back and check The Euro Weekly News website for all your up-to-date local and international news stories and remember, you can also follow us on Facebook and Instagram.