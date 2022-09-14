By Joshua Manning • 14 September 2022 • 13:22

Heathrow Airport cancels flights out of respect for Queen's coffin procession Credit: Fasttailwind/Shutterstock.com

Heathrow Airport has reportedly cancelled flights out of respect for the Queen’s coffin procession as reported on Wednesday, September 14.

Some of the flights cancelled from Heathrow Airport out of respect for the Queen’s coffin procession include flights between 1.50pm and 3.40pm on Wednesday, September 14, to “ensure silence over central London”, ahead of the ceremonial procession from Buckingham Palace to Westminster Hall.

A statement from Heathrow said: “Passengers will be notified by their airlines directly of any changes to flights.”

“We anticipate further changes to the Heathrow operation on Monday September 19, when Her Majesty’s funeral is due to take place, and will communicate those in more detail over coming days.”

“It will ensure silence over central London as the ceremonial procession moves from Buckingham Palace to Westminster Hall.”

“‘We apologise for the disruption these changes cause, as we work to limit the impact on the upcoming events.”

The Civil Aviation Authority previously stated:

“As part of the overall security arrangements following the death of Her Majesty The Queen, the Secretary of State for Transport has introduced Restriction of Flying Regulations under Article 239 of the Air Navigation Order 2016.”

“Two restrictions have been published so far. There will be an additional central London and Windsor restriction issued in due course.”

“All restrictions also apply to drones.”

“Any non-standard flight (NSF) or enhanced non–standard flight (ENSF) clearances within the London restriction, are withdrawn for the duration.”

The news comes after His Majesty the King Charles III has replied to the message of condolence for his late mother Queen Elizabeth II at Hillsborough Castle, as reported on Tuesday, September 13.

