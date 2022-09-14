By Joshua Manning • 14 September 2022 • 9:29

Russia's answer to McDonald's to replace Coca-Cola with "Good Cola" Credit: Twitter @Flash_news_ua

Russia’s answer to McDonald’s, fast food chain “Вкусно и точка” Vkusno i tochka” has replaced Coca-Cola with “Good Cola” as well as various other knock-off brands.

Russia’s new “McDonald’s” replacement of Coca-Cola with “Good Cola” was widely shared on Twitter with one user posting:

“The Russian fast food chain “Vkusno i tochka” (based in former McDonald’s restaurants, with a menu that largely consists of rebranded McDonald’s items) will replace Coca-Cola drinks with “Good cola” ones, reports the press service of the chain.”

“It is reported that by the beginning of October the drink will be available in all chain’s restaurants in the same volumes – 0.25, 0.4 and 0.5 litres.”

It is reported that by the beginning of October the drink will be available in all chain’s restaurants in the same volumes – 0.25, 0.4 and 0.5 litres. 👉 Follow @Flash_news_ua — FLASH (@Flash_news_ua) September 14, 2022

“Dobryi cola” is produced by the Russian division of Coca-Cola, which stopped producing and selling under the same brand in Russia back in June.

The manufacturer’s plans to continue sales, but to change the name of the drink to Dobriy Cola, became known at the beginning of August.

At the end of the same month, industry sources confirmed the launch of the renamed product.

Prior to this, “Вкусно и точка” had been selling the original Coca-Cola from stock, but was looking for a replacement in parallel.

The company was choosing among Pepsi and Chernogolovka, among others.KFC and Burger King had previously opted for Chernogolovka.

In mid-August, the chain applied for registration of the trademarks “TochkaCola” and “Cola – and Point”, as reported by VC.ru.

The news follows reports of that all 847 McDonald’s restaurants in Russia are to remain closed permanently according to the company in a statement.

Thank you for taking the time to read this article, do remember to come back and check The Euro Weekly News website for all your up-to-date local and international news stories and remember, you can also follow us on Facebook and Instagram.