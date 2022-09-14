HM Queen Elizabeth II 1926 - 2022 Close
Trending:

Tributes pour in following death of American singer Jesse Powell aged 51

By Joshua Manning • 14 September 2022 • 7:28

Tributes pour in following death of American singer Jesse Powell aged 51 Credit: Facebook Trina Bell

American R&B singer Jesse Powell, best known for his hit song “You” has died aged 51, as reported on Wednesday, September 14.

The news of the death of American singer Jesse Powell was announced on Facebook by his sister, who stated:

“It is with a heavy heart that we announce the passing of our beloved son, brother and uncle Jesse Powell.”

“He passed away peacefully in his Los Angeles home.”

“The family asks for privacy at this time as we mourn tremendous loss and celebrate his everlasting legacy.”

“Jesse loved music and he especially loved his fans who supported him throughout his career. We want you all to know that you meant the world to him.”

“~ The Powell Family”

Born on September 12, 1971, Jesse Powell was an American R&B/soul songwriter-singer best known  for his hit “You” which peaked at No. 2 R&B and No. 10 on the Billboard Hot 100.

Powell produced four studio albums during his career and was the older brother of R&B singers Trina & Tamara. 

Hundreds of tributes flooded Twitter following the news of the death of American singer Jesse Powell:

“Jesse Powell was a SANGER. What he did with “If I” still gives me chills.”

“It’s very shocking to hear about his sudden passing. Rest in peace, Jesse.”

“It has been confirmed that 90’s R&B singer Jesse Powell best known for his hit song “You” has passed away at just 51 years old. This is a developing story.”

 

““You” is one of my favorite love songs. I always wanted that song to be played at my wedding.”

“R.I.P. Jesse Powell.”

 

“The way I wore this album out. Man.”

“RIP Jesse Powell. We’re losing so much talent.”

The news of the death of American singer Jesse Powell comes shortly after reports that Elias Theodorou, a Canadian MMA fighter has passed away aged 34, as reported on Monday, September 12.

Thank you for taking the time to read this article, do remember to come back and check The Euro Weekly News website for all your up-to-date local and international news stories and remember, you can also follow us on Facebook and Instagram.

FacebookTwitterRedditWhatsAppTelegramLinkedInEmailCopy Link
Go Back

Related News

Written by

Joshua Manning

Originally from the UK, Joshua is based on the Costa Blanca and is a web reporter for the Euro Weekly News covering international and Spanish national news. Got a news story you want to share? Then get in touch at [email protected]

Comments

    Leave a comment

    Your email address will not be published.

Continue Reading