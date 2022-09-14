By Joshua Manning • 14 September 2022 • 7:28

Tributes pour in following death of American singer Jesse Powell aged 51 Credit: Facebook Trina Bell

American R&B singer Jesse Powell, best known for his hit song “You” has died aged 51, as reported on Wednesday, September 14.

The news of the death of American singer Jesse Powell was announced on Facebook by his sister, who stated:

“It is with a heavy heart that we announce the passing of our beloved son, brother and uncle Jesse Powell.”

“He passed away peacefully in his Los Angeles home.”

“The family asks for privacy at this time as we mourn tremendous loss and celebrate his everlasting legacy.”

“Jesse loved music and he especially loved his fans who supported him throughout his career. We want you all to know that you meant the world to him.”

“~ The Powell Family”

Born on September 12, 1971, Jesse Powell was an American R&B/soul songwriter-singer best known for his hit “You” which peaked at No. 2 R&B and No. 10 on the Billboard Hot 100.

Powell produced four studio albums during his career and was the older brother of R&B singers Trina & Tamara.

Hundreds of tributes flooded Twitter following the news of the death of American singer Jesse Powell:

“Jesse Powell was a SANGER. What he did with “If I” still gives me chills.”

“It’s very shocking to hear about his sudden passing. Rest in peace, Jesse.”

“It has been confirmed that 90’s R&B singer Jesse Powell best known for his hit song “You” has passed away at just 51 years old. This is a developing story.”

““You” is one of my favorite love songs. I always wanted that song to be played at my wedding.”

“R.I.P. Jesse Powell.”

“The way I wore this album out. Man.”

“RIP Jesse Powell. We’re losing so much talent.”

Mic was always on.

The news of the death of American singer Jesse Powell comes shortly after reports that Elias Theodorou, a Canadian MMA fighter has passed away aged 34, as reported on Monday, September 12.

