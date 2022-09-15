Airport in northern France to be renamed after Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth II

By Chris King • 15 September 2022 • 18:43

Image of the French airport of Le Touquet. Credit: Google maps - Oscar Annunziata

The Le Touquet-Paris-Plage airport in northern France is to be renamed in honour of Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth II.

It was announced today, Thursday, September 15, that the airport of Le Touquet-Paris-Plage in northern France is to be renamed after the late British Queen Elizabeth II. The British monarch passed away last September 8, at her Balmoral estate in Scotland, aged 96. She is currently lying in state in the Palace of Westminster, London.

The airport is a popular destination among British tourists visiting France, but no date has yet been fixed for this name change. In a statement, a spokesperson for the community located on the north coast said they considered the airport: “The most British of the French airports”, as reported by vanguardngr.com.

They added that Elizabeth II had served as monarch for 70 years with efforts, respect, and stability, and had maintained good relations between ‘our countries’. It was also noted that Her Majesty like France and even spoke the language.

French President Emmanuel Macron is expected to attend the state funeral next Monday, September 19. He will be joined by the heads of governments and states from all over the world in what will most likely be one of the largest ceremonial funerals of all time.

