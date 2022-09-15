Airport in northern France to be renamed after Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth II

By Chris King • 15 September 2022 • 18:43
Image of the French airport of Le Touquet.
Credit: Google maps - Oscar Annunziata
It was announced today, Thursday, September 15, that the airport of Le Touquet-Paris-Plage in northern France is to be renamed after the late British Queen Elizabeth II. The British monarch passed away last September 8, at her Balmoral estate in Scotland, aged 96. She is currently lying in state in the Palace of Westminster, London.
The airport is a popular destination among British tourists visiting France, but no date has yet been fixed for this name change. In a statement, a spokesperson for the community located on the north coast said they considered the airport: “The most British of the French airports”, as reported by vanguardngr.com.
They added that Elizabeth II had served as monarch for 70 years with efforts, respect, and stability, and had maintained good relations between ‘our countries’. It was also noted that Her Majesty like France and even spoke the language.
French President Emmanuel Macron is expected to attend the state funeral next Monday, September 19. He will be joined by the heads of governments and states from all over the world in what will most likely be one of the largest ceremonial funerals of all time.
___________________________________________________________
Thank you for taking the time to read this article. Do remember to come back and check The Euro Weekly News website for all your up-to-date local and international news stories and remember, you can also follow us on Facebook and Instagram.
Share this story
Subscribe to our Euro Weekly News alerts to get the latest stories into your inbox!
By signing up, you will create a Euro Weekly News account if you don’t already have one. Review our
Privacy Policy for more information about our privacy practices.
Originally from Wales, Chris spent years on the Costa del Sol before moving to the Algarve where he is a web reporter for The Euro Weekly News covering international and Spanish national news.
Got a news story you want to share? Then get in touch at [email protected]
Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *
By signing up, you will create a Euro Weekly News account if you don’t already have one. Review our Privacy Policy for more information about our privacy practices.
Download our media pack in either English or Spanish.