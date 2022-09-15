By Matthew Roscoe • 15 September 2022 • 17:08

UPDATE: Cause of death revealed after teenage lifeguard dies suddenly in Italy's San Benedetto del Tronto. Image: Danyeffe Effe/Facebook

THE first results of the autopsy ordered on the body of Lorenzo Squillace, the healthy young lifeguard from San Benedetto del Tronto in Italy who died suddenly at the age of 18, have been made available to Italian media outlets.

UPDATE 5.08 pm (September 15) – Following the death of the lifeguard from San Benedetto del Tronto, who died suddenly on Saturday, September 10, an autopsy was ordered by the public prosecutor’s office.

According to the first results of the autopsy examination, Mr Squillace appears to have had a blood infection which, as the forensic doctors confirmed, was realised too late, as reported by bigodino.it on Thursday, September 15.

On Saturday, September 10, Squillace complained about feeling ill so his mother took him to A&E at the Madonna del Soccorso in San Benedetto del Tronto.

The worried woman parked outside and ran in with her son, left him with the doctors just long enough to find a parking space but when she returned, she found Lorenzo already intubated and dying.

The young man was healthy and had no prior health problems, according to local media reports. He trained, stayed fit and healthy and is believed to have had a normal lifestyle.

His mother Paola, a teacher well known in San Benedetto del Tronto, said that she wanted answers and the was ordered.

Videos from the funeral showed how much the young lifeguard was loved.

ORIGINAL 11.37 am (September 12) – A healthy lifeguard from San Benedetto del Tronto in Italy died suddenly at the age of 18, an autopsy has been ordered.

The mother of a young 18-year-old lifeguard from Italy’s San Benedetto del Tronto has urgently requested an autopsy after her son died suddenly after feeling ill on Saturday, September 10.

According to reports on Monday, September 12, Lorenzo Squillace, who had recently celebrated his 18th birthday, said he felt ill while at home and died at a local hospital.

Local media reports suggest that Squillace, who turned 18 on August 25, was a healthy young man working as a lifeguard on the Adriatic coast.

After complaining about feeling ill, the teenager’s mother took him to A&E at the Madonna del Soccorso in San Benedetto del Tronto.

The worried woman parked outside and ran in with her son, left him with the doctors just long enough to find a parking space, as reported by bigodino.it.

However, upon her return, she found Lorenzo already intubated and dying.

The news outlet said that the doctors were so worried about the young lifeguard that they were about to arrange a transfer to the Torrette hospital in Ancona, which is a much better-equipped facility than the one in San Benedetto, but sadly the 18-year-old died suddenly before that could happen.

An autopsy has now been ordered on Lorenzo Squillace’s body.

Another Italian news outlet, fanpage.it, said that the young man was healthy and had no prior health problems.

He trained, stayed fit and healthy and is believed to have had a normal lifestyle.

His mother Paola, a teacher well known in San Benedetto del Tronto, said that she wants answers and the public prosecutor’s office has now ordered an autopsy examination, which is set to be carried out in the next few days.

Following the news of Squillace’s death, the Riviera delle Palme National Lifesaving Society wrote on social media: “It was great to have a lifeguard like you in our team.

“Your politeness, kindness, helpfulness and the great commitment you showed in your work will always remain a beautiful memory and example for everyone. Watch over your family from heaven, you will also be a great lifeguard from up there.”

The sudden death of the young lifeguard and subsequent request for an autopsy following a similar situation in Vaiano, in the province of Prato, Tuscany.

An autopsy was ordered following the sudden death of a 13-year-old girl after revelations that she had recently been diagnosed with ‘myocarditis.’

The young girl died from a sudden illness on Wednesday, July 6, 2022, but reports of her myocarditis diagnosis were not revealed until Thursday, July 14.

On Monday, September 12, a 13-year-old schoolgirl drowned in a swimming pool in Moscow, Russia, following a sudden cardiac arrest.

The young schoolgirl named Ira Solomyatnik drowned following a sudden cardiac arrest at Moscow’s Fili Water Sports Palace.

Ira reportedly swam about 5 meters, felt unwell, reached the edge of the swimming pool and lost consciousness.

The Russian girl, who was in seventh grade, was taken to hospital “in the state of clinical death”, where she passed away without regaining consciousness.