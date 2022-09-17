Japan threatened by typhoon of unprecedented power as winds reach 270 km/h

By Peter McLaren-Kennedy • 17 September 2022 • 11:41

Typhoon season - Image Ro9drigo / Shutterstock.com

Japan is threatened by a typhoon whose winds are said to exceed 270 km/h (170 mph), bringing with it unprecedented power and danger.

A warning issued by the meteorological agency on Saturday, September 17 said that the first will be hit is the island of Kyushu on Sunday, as it continues northwards.

A spokesperson for the agency said that Japan is facing an unprecedented risk of dangerous storms, with large waves accompanied by a storm surge and heavy rainfall.

He said: “Ultimate caution is requested, this typhoon is very dangerous,” adding that residents are advised to evacuate the area as soon as possible.

The agency is activating the highest warning level available with fears that the strong winds will cause many homes to collapse, whilst the storm surge and heavy rainfall could cause flooding and landslides.

The prediction comes as more and more strange weather is seen across the world, from droughts and floods in neighbouring African states to record high temperatures and droughts across normally wet parts of Europe.

Countries like the UK recorded temperatures above 40C for the first time whilst previous highs were shattered in Spain by numerous areas, all while drought destroys crops and reduces yields across the Iberian peninsula, France, Itlay and others.

Scientists are predicting that the number of storms and their intensity will increase as global temperatures rise. Japan is to be threatened by more typhoons whilst areas such as the UK are forecast to experience even warmer summers and wetter winters, as seas around the island warm changing weather patterns for the foreseeable future.

