WATCH – Floods wreak havoc on the Costa Blanca North as more rain forecast

Floods wreak havoc as heavy rains bring devastation to the Costa Blanca North over the weekend, following a hot and dry summer.

Forecasts by the Spanish Meteorological Agency AEMET suggest that the Costa Blanca North (CBN) could be in for more of the heavy rainfall that wreaked havoc over the weekend and which cost the life of at least one policeman.

Dry hard soil and decimated vegetation mean that rains are unlikely to soak in but are more likely to run off, accumulating quickly as the water heads for lower regions. That the weather office says could result in more flooding, particularly with expectations that the first DANA of autumn could arrive later this week.

Benidorm

The city recorded rainfall of around 140 litres per square metre on the weekend flooding businesses, streets and gardens. Not allowing the rain to ruin a holiday or two may continued their nights out while others took the opportunity to enjoy the flooding by stripping down and taking a swim in the flooded streets.

Weather in Benidorm right now is crazy! pic.twitter.com/SYT1RSaYX5 — David Mitchell (@DavidJMitch) September 18, 2022

Villena

Businesses and farmers were hard hit by an unexpected cloud burst that caused washaways and damage to crops.

Diluvia a Villena: en només 10 minuts s'han acumulat 27 l/m² de pluja (intensitat torrencial). Vídeo de José Gómez. pic.twitter.com/HQdXMfQnUW — AVAMET (@avamet) September 17, 2022

Castellon

Possibly the worst hit, the Castellon coast experienced severe flooding and putting emergency services under pressure to save life and property. More heavy rains are expected in the coming days.

Residents on the Costa Blanca North and elsewhere along the Levante coast are urged to take precautions to protect their property from flooding with more heavy rain forecast in the coming days and weeks. Authorities have suggested that property owners clear drains and other outlets to make sure water can escape freely.

