Scotland rocked by sudden deaths of two well-loved countrymen on same day. Image: esfera/Shutterstock.com

SCOTLAND is in mourning on Wednesday, September 21 following the news of two sudden deaths of two well-loved countrymen.

On Tuesday, September 20, former East Kilbride Thistle manager Alan Paterson and DJ Jamie Roy both suffered sudden deaths as friends, fans and family paid tribute to the pair from Scotland.

Born in Dumfries, DJ Jamie Roy (29), whose music was regularly featured on Radio 1 and who had a large following in Ibiza, died suddenly, according to his family.

“Jamie passed away yesterday,” the family wrote on Facebook.

“Jamie was a much loved and talented son, brother, nephew and uncle and loved by his many friends and colleagues both within the music industry and beyond that.

“We are all absolutely heartbroken.”

Tributes pour into social media following the announcement of his sudden death.

“R.I.P. Jamie Roy 💔 We are all devastated to hear about the passing of Jamie this morning. A great producer, DJ, and friend to so many within our industry. Our thoughts go out to his family and friends. Shine bright, Jamie. 💫”

“An absolutely huge loss to the industry. One of the most friendliest and approachable DJ’s I’ve ever had the privilege of meeting and speaking with.”

“Gutted to hear of the passing of Jamie Roy, such a sound lad 💔”

“RIP Jamie Roy 💔 So sad to hear about Jamie’s passing. Our thoughts are with his friends & family.”

“We are shocked and saddened to hear of the passing of our friend Jamie Roy. A character loved by many, it was always a pleasure to have him bring his infectious energy to Terminal V. Our thoughts go out to his family and friends, rest in peace Jamie 🖤”

“R.I.P. Jamie Roy 💔 We are devastated to hear about the passing of Jamie. Our thoughts go out to his family and friends.”

Ex-footballer manager for junior side East Kilbride Thistle, Alan Paterson, who worked for Royal Mail, also died suddenly on Tuesday, September 20 at the age of 44.

According to local reports, Paterson suffered a medical incident and was found unresponsive at his home in the Lanarkshire town, as reported by the Sun.

East Kilbride Thistle wrote on social media “The club are devastated to learn of the sad passing of former player and manager Alan Paterson.

“Patsy was a well loved figure in the town and at the club where he served as a player and manager twice.

“Our thoughts and deepest condolences are with his family at this time.”

Other tributes poured in for the former footballer following his sudden death.

“So sad to hear the terrible news about Alan, always remember playing together all those years ago for EK Swifts and we were managed by his Dad. Such a sad loss. Thoughts and prayers to his family and friends 🙏🏻🙏🏻💙💙💙 RIP Patsy.”

“Rest in peace Alan Paterson still can’t believe it you were one in a million and loved your football and took me under your wing when a first signed with East Kilbride. Will miss your football chat and your patter thinking of all Alan’s family at this horrific time,” wrote current EK Thistle player and ex-teammate Barry Russell.

“Absolutely gutted about this. A genuine nice guy who loved his football. Thoughts are with his family 😔❤️”

Both sudden deaths come months after Scottish cyclist John Paul died suddenly at the age of 28.

Scottish Cycling said at the time: “Our thoughts go out to the family and friends of John Paul, as we bring the very sad news of his passing.

“A brilliant track sprinter who represented Scotland at Glasgow 2014, John was also a wonderful person both on and off the bike, who will be sorely missed by our cycling community.”

