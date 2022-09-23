By Chris King • 23 September 2022 • 23:50

Mystery caustic material hospitalises nine people including two firemen in Jurupa Valley, California

Nine people including two firemen have been hospitalised after inhaling an unknown caustic material in a recycling facility in Jurupa Valley, California.

According to Riverside County Fire Department, an entire building was evacuated this Friday morning, September 23, in Jurupa Valley in northwest California after the discovery of a ‘caustic material’. As a result, nine people, including two firefighters, were transported to local hospitals.

Initially, three civilians at a recycling facility in the 2200 block of Via Cerro, just east of Market Street complained of not feeling well. The Fire Department was deployed at about 10:15am, with six fire appliances and several ambulances attending the incident.

A team of firefighters donned in hazmat suits were subsequently sent into the building at around 12: 46 reported the Fire Department. The two firemen who were admitted to the hospital were later discharged. There was no word on the condition of the civilians who had been affected by the as-yet-unknown hazardous material inside the building.

“We transported two firefighters for cautionary reasons because they did make entry into the facility,” a spokesperson for RCFD told KTLA. The hazmat teams reportedly discovered an unknown substance in an opened container.

The RCFD spokesperson continued: “It probably off-gassed as they opened it up and the gentleman was standing right there. So, he probably then inhaled, and then as the other employees came around, they took an inhalation of it”, as reported by technicalearn.com.

#ViaCerroIC UPDATE- Final : The 2 firefighters have been treated and released. No updates on civilians. The RCOFD Haz Mat team made entry and located/identified substance in container as a caustic material. Environmental Health handling cleanup. Resources available shortly. — CAL FIRE/Riverside County Fire Department (@CALFIRERRU) September 23, 2022

#ViaCerroIC UPDATE- 7 civilians and 2 firefighters have been transport to area hospitals with unk extent of injuries. The CAL FIRE /RCOFD Hazardous Materials Team is making entry into the bldg. — CAL FIRE/Riverside County Fire Department (@CALFIRERRU) September 23, 2022

🚨 At least seven civilians, two firefighters transported to hospital following hazmat response to "unknown noxious substance" in Jurupa Valley, #California — Breaking News 24/7 (@Worldsource24) September 23, 2022

⚠️🇺🇸#DEVELOPING: Several injured following hazmat situation in Jurupa Valley, California#JurupaValley l #CA

Emergency crews are responding to reports of an ‘unknown toxin’ inside a building. Responding personnel have also been injured.

More information as it becomes available. pic.twitter.com/HYC3pwUrYk — Intel Point ALERT (@IntelPointAlert) September 23, 2022

___________________________________________________________

Thank you for taking the time to read this article. Do remember to come back and check The Euro Weekly News website for all your up-to-date local and international news stories and remember, you can also follow us on Facebook and Instagram.