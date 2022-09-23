BREAKING NEWS UPDATE: Mixed reaction to budget as pound falls to lowest level in 37 years Close
BREAKING: Mystery caustic material hospitalises nine people including two firemen in Jurupa Valley, California

By Chris King • 23 September 2022 • 23:50

Mystery caustic material hospitalises nine people including two firemen in Jurupa Valley, California

Nine people including two firemen have been hospitalised after inhaling an unknown caustic material in a recycling facility in Jurupa Valley, California.

 

According to Riverside County Fire Department, an entire building was evacuated this Friday morning, September 23, in Jurupa Valley in northwest California after the discovery of a ‘caustic material’. As a result, nine people, including two firefighters, were transported to local hospitals.

Initially, three civilians at a recycling facility in the 2200 block of Via Cerro, just east of Market Street complained of not feeling well. The Fire Department was deployed at about 10:15am, with six fire appliances and several ambulances attending the incident.

A team of firefighters donned in hazmat suits were subsequently sent into the building at around 12: 46 reported the Fire Department. The two firemen who were admitted to the hospital were later discharged. There was no word on the condition of the civilians who had been affected by the as-yet-unknown hazardous material inside the building.

“We transported two firefighters for cautionary reasons because they did make entry into the facility,” a spokesperson for RCFD told KTLA. The hazmat teams reportedly discovered an unknown substance in an opened container.

The RCFD spokesperson continued: “It probably off-gassed as they opened it up and the gentleman was standing right there. So, he probably then inhaled, and then as the other employees came around, they took an inhalation of it”, as reported by technicalearn.com.

Originally from Wales, Chris spent years on the Costa del Sol before moving to the Algarve where he is a web reporter for The Euro Weekly News covering international and Spanish national news. Got a news story you want to share? Then get in touch at [email protected]

