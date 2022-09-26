Russian rapper Timati denies fleeing Russia for Uzbekistan amid partial mobilisation

By Matthew Roscoe • 26 September 2022 • 17:03

RUSSIAN rapper Timati took to Instagram on Monday, September 26 to deny reports that he had fled Russia for Uzbekistan amid partial mobilisation in the country.

Following reports that he had fled to Uzbekistan, 39-year-old Russian rapper Timati wrote on Instagram: “I am in Moscow. At home. I wasn’t going to migrate anywhere and I don’t intend to, my place is here.”

He added: “I have not yet received a summons, but that does not mean there won’t be one.

“I am not in a state of panic and I am not in a state of shock because of all the talk about the “blocking of the sky” and “martial law”.

“I have accepted this situation for myself and I am living with it. As long as there is time, I will be engaged and develop all possible projects within the country, raising its GDP.

“There are a lot of current operations, and the demand for a good Russian product will only grow. We will be working.”

“As for mobilization, I get a lot of comments that people dream of seeing me in the trenches, if I am such a patriot, I have to prove it by example,” he said.

He added: “I partly agree with a number of these comments myself, sooner or later everyone who has lived, developed and got here will have to give back to the Motherland.

“Once again: If my accounting specialty is needed, I am ready.”

The news comes after a Russian man in Ryazan set himself on fire at the bus station as he was about to be mobilised to go to war in Ukraine and a military commandant overseeing the draft in a Siberian town was shot.

