By Matthew Roscoe • 28 September 2022 • 15:09

WATCH: President Biden declares getting vaccinated against Covid is vital during hurricane season. Image: lev radin/Shutterstock.com

VIDEO footage making the rounds on social media on Wednesday, September 28 shows US President Joe Biden declaring “a vital part of preparing for hurricane season is to get vaccinated now”.

The old clip of President Biden calling for Americans in hurricane states to get vaccinated against Covid has resurfaced in the wake of Hurricane Ian which has devastated Florida.

The footage, which shows Biden speaking to reporters in August 2021, has gone viral again.

He said: “Let me be clear, if you’re in a state where hurricanes often strike, like Florida, the Gulf Coast, or into Texas, a vital part of preparing for hurricane season is to get vaccinated now.

“Everything is more complicated if you’re not vaccinated when a natural disaster hits.”

One person wrote: “He’s off his head.”

🇺🇸 A vital part of preparing for hurricane season is to get vaccinated now…he's off his head pic.twitter.com/3Qv2dP0ooL — 𝚁𝙰𝙶𝙴 𝙰𝙶𝙰𝙸𝙽𝚂𝚃 𝚃𝙷𝙴 𝚅𝙰𝙲𝙲𝙸𝙽𝙴 (@72powpow) September 28, 2022

The old footage has sparked debate on Twitter.

“You may need to go to a shelter or travel and be with a lot of people in a closed environment. Without masks. Hence the importance of being vaccinated in addition of regular preparation,” one person said.

You may need to go to a shelter or travel and be with a lot of people in a closed environment. Without masks. Hence the importance of being vaccinated in addition of regular preparation. — Vicente Campos (@VicenteCampos) September 28, 2022

Another wrote: “make sure you get boostered too… that will save you from the flying sheet metal!!”

make sure you get boostered too… that will save you from the flying sheet metal!! — Nate Kinch 🇺🇸🦬 (@nkinch75) September 27, 2022

“Being vaccinated never worked in the past against hurricanes… why suddenly now it would??? 🤔🤔🤔😁🤡😂🤣😂🤣” wrote another.

Being vaccinated never worked in the past against hurricanes… why suddenly now it would??? 🤔🤔🤔😁🤡😂🤣😂🤣#LetsGoBrandon https://t.co/1wdAwSJrVc — libertarian Now!🗽 (@NowLibertarian) September 28, 2022

Biden is already under the microscope for comments he made back in February that suggest the US was involved in the recent attack on the Nord Stream pipeline.

During a joint press conference with German Chancellor Olaf Scholz on February 7, 2022, US President Joe Biden threatened to ‘end’ the Nord Stream 2 pipeline if Russia invaded Ukraine.

Thank you for taking the time to read this article, do remember to come back and check The Euro Weekly News website for all your up-to-date local and international news stories and remember, you can also follow us on Facebook and Instagram.