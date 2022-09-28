By Joshua Manning • 28 September 2022 • 14:58

Former Russian national and Everton footballer Diniyar Bilyaletdinov drafted into Russian Army Credit: Telegram @bazabazon

Former Russian national and Everton footballer Diniyar Bilyaletdinov has allegedly been drafted into the Russian Army, as reported on Wednesday, September 28.

The news of Diniyar Bilyaletdinov, a former Russian national and Everton footballer being drafted into the Russian Army was shared by Russian news agency Baza, who stated:

“Former Russian national team player Diniyar Bilyaletdinov has been drafted into the army. He has never served (or rather, as his father says, “served in sports”) and is now 37 years old.”

“It is true that there are several mistakes in the summons itself: the surname “Bulaletdinov” is indicated and the place of work is “Spartak Moscow”.”

Born February 27, 1985 Bilyaletdinov began his career at Lokomotiv Moscow, where he made 185 appearances and scored 38 goals across six seasons, winning four major honours.

In August 2009 he was signed by Everton of the Premier League for a reported £9 million fee.

He later returned to Russia in January 2012 when he signed for Spartak Moscow, who loaned him out several times.

The news follows Moscow Prosecutor’s Office issuing a warning of liability for calling and participating in unauthorised mass events (including on the Internet) after Russian anti-war movement “Vesna” has called for nationwide protests following President Vladimir Putin’s announcement of a “partial mobilisation”, as reported on Wednesday, September 21.

