Russian military has reportedly destroyed over 5000 Ukrainian tanks since February 24. Image: Volodymyr Vorobiov/Shutterstockc.om

ACCORDING to the Russian defence ministry, Russia has destroyed over 5000 Ukrainian tanks since the start of its ‘special military operation’ in Ukraine on February 24.

The Russian defence ministry said on Wednesday, September 28 that nearly 6,000 Ukrainian tanks have been destroyed during Russia’s special military operation.

“A total of 305 aircraft, 155 helicopters, 2,099 unmanned aerial vehicles, 377 surface-to-air missile systems, 5,143 tanks and other armoured combat vehicles, 851 multiple rocket launcher vehicles, 3,433 field artillery and mortar guns, and 5,963 units of special military vehicles have been destroyed since the start of the special military operation,” the ministry said in a statement.

This comes after Ukraine reported the destruction of six more Russian tanks, adding up to a total of 2,312 tanks destroyed by Ukrainian troops since the beginning of the Ukraine-Russia war.

Ukraine also reported that the number of Russian soldiers killed by Ukraine’s forces now sits at 58,150 after another 400 soldiers were reportedly killed.

Russia has since drafted in more soldiers following the announcement of partial mobilisation from President Putin.

However, not every Russian person has wanted to be drafted by the Russian Federation military.

On Monday, September 26, a Russian man in Ryazan set himself on fire at the bus station as he was about to be mobilised to go to war in Ukraine.

