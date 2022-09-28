By Matthew Roscoe • 28 September 2022 • 12:02

Volodymyr Saldo asks Putin to accept Kherson region as part of Russia. Image: @angelo_falanga

THE head of the Russian-controlled Kherson region, Volodymyr Saldo, has reportedly asked Putin to accept the region into Russia, as reported on Wednesday, September 28.

Volodymyr Saldo has reportedly offered Russia’s President Vladimir Putin a proposal to accept the Kherson Region into the Russian Federation as a new territory.

“As the head of Kherson region, based on the will of the residents of our region, I address the President of the Russian Federation Vladimir Vladimirovich Putin with a proposal to admit the Kherson region to the Russian Federation as a new subject,” he said via Telegram.

“Our residents have made their historic choice and decided to become part of the multi-ethnic people of the Russian Federation, in which all people are equal before each other and before the law,” Saldo said.

He added: “Referenda on becoming part of Russia was held from September 23 to 27in the Donetsk and Luhansk People’s Republics, as well as in the Kherson and Zaporizhzhya regions.

“According to the results of processing 100 per cent of ballots, 99.23 per cent of voters in the Donetsk and Luhansk people’s republics, 98.42 per cent in Luhansk, 87.05 per cent in Kherson region, and 93.11 per cent in Zaporizhzhya region were in favour of becoming part of the Russian Federation.”

Thank you for taking the time to read this article, do remember to come back and check The Euro Weekly News website for all your up-to-date local and international news stories and remember, you can also follow us on Facebook and Instagram.