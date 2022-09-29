By Joshua Manning • 29 September 2022 • 8:49

Russians on military register prohibited from leaving residence without military commissariat's permission Credit: Hamara/Shutterstock.com

Russians on the military register are prohibited from leaving their place of residence without the permission of the military commissariat, as reported on Thursday, September 29.

Russians on the military register are prohibited from leaving their place of residence without the permission of the military commissariat, declared the Chairman of Russia’s State Duma Vyacheslav Volodin on his official telegram:

“Again about partial mobilisation.”

“We have built our work on the basis of feedback from you. We try to solve the problems you face. There are a lot of enquiries about mobilisation of people who are over the age limit.”

“The enlistment offices acknowledge mistakes. They bring everything in line with the regulations. One of the frequent questions is about the departure of citizens registered in the military register, outside our country.”

“Information resources provide explanations on this subject, often contradicting each other.”

“I would like to draw your attention to the fact that, according to Federal Law 31 “On mobilisation training and mobilisation in the Russian Federation”, citizens who are on the military register are prohibited from leaving their place of residence without permission from the military commissariat (Article 21).”

“This norm of law exists and all persons liable for military service must obey it.”

The news follows reports that Moscow Prosecutor’s Office issued a warning of liability for calling and participating in unauthorised mass events (including on the Internet) after Russian anti-war movement “Vesna” has called for nationwide protests following President Vladimir Putin’s announcement of a “partial mobilisation”, as reported on Wednesday, September 21.

