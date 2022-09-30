By Joshua Manning • 30 September 2022 • 16:48

Spain's National Police appoints new Deputy Director General of Logistics and Innovation Credit: Arsenie Krasnevsky

Grande-Marlaska appointed Spain’s National Police Chief Commissioner Rafael Martínez as Deputy Director General of Logistics and Innovation, as reported on Friday, September 30.

Spain’s National Police new Deputy Director General of Logistics and Innovation was appointed by the Minister of the Interior, Fernando Grande-Marlaska, at the proposal of the Director General of the Police, Francisco Pardo Piqueras.

Martínez López had held the post of senior police chief of the Canary Islands since October 2020, after extensive experience in the fields of information and international cooperation.

Chief Commissioner Rafael Martínez López joined the Senior Police Force in 1980 as an inspector and has spent a large part of his professional career in the General Commissariat of Information.

He also has extensive experience in international cooperation, having been stationed in Algiers, Belgium, Tunisia and Morocco.

In 2012, coinciding with his promotion to commissioner, he returned to the General Intelligence Headquarters. Four years later he was appointed Home Affairs Adviser in London.

The news follows reports that Spain’s National Police has successfully carried out the first test flights of the EH216 “mega drone”. It is an autonomous aerial vehicle capable of transporting people and cargo that joined the Air Resources Service last year.

Among other missions, the EH216 will allow Spain’s National Police to safely access areas contaminated by CBRN agents or aerial access to confined spaces not accessible to other types of aircraft.

