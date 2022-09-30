WATCH: Putin admits mistakes were made in selecting reservists

By Peter McLaren-Kennedy • 30 September 2022 • 14:28
Vladimir Putin Credit: Free Wind 2014/Shutterstock.com
The admission follows his call up of 300,000 reservists to help with the campaign in Ukraine. However, the call-up has gone horribly wrong with many sent letters incapable of fighting or just don’t fit the requirements.
The draft has also received huge negative publicity both internationally and in Russia with many refusing to go, which has resulted in press gangs forcing people into police buses to be taken away to army camps. The call-up has also seen many flee the country refusing to fight in what they see as an unnecessary war.
CNN recorded the admission which can be watched online.
Putin admits mistakes were made during mobilizationhttps://t.co/RZDJWShYIN
— Eugene Peterson (@EugeneP67687792) September 30, 2022
“If a mistake is made, I repeat, it must be corrected. Those who were called up without proper reason should be returned home.
“All mistakes must be corrected and prevented from happening in the future.”
There have been 17 attacks on military recruitment centres and other Russian administrative buildings since Putin’s call-up order according to local TV outlets.
