WATCH: Putin admits mistakes were made in selecting reservists

By Peter McLaren-Kennedy • 30 September 2022 • 14:28

Vladimir Putin Credit: Free Wind 2014/Shutterstock.com

Russian President Vladimir Putin has made a rare admission during the invasion of Ukraine, saying that mistakes were made in the selection of reservists.

The admission follows his call up of 300,000 reservists to help with the campaign in Ukraine. However, the call-up has gone horribly wrong with many sent letters incapable of fighting or just don’t fit the requirements.

The draft has also received huge negative publicity both internationally and in Russia with many refusing to go, which has resulted in press gangs forcing people into police buses to be taken away to army camps. The call-up has also seen many flee the country refusing to fight in what they see as an unnecessary war.

CNN recorded the admission which can be watched online.

Putin said in his remarks that it was a mistake to draft parents of three or more children, men with chronic medical conditions or older men. He has since called on officials to correct the “mistakes.”

“If a mistake is made, I repeat, it must be corrected. Those who were called up without proper reason should be returned home.

“All mistakes must be corrected and prevented from happening in the future.”

There have been 17 attacks on military recruitment centres and other Russian administrative buildings since Putin’s call-up order according to local TV outlets. 

The admission also comes on the day that the New York Times publishes intercepted calls from Russian soldiers criticising Putin and his war.
 

Written by

Peter McLaren-Kennedy

Originally from South Africa, Peter is based on the Costa Blanca and is a web reporter for the Euro Weekly News covering international and Spanish national news. Got a news story you want to share? Then get in touch at [email protected]

Comments

