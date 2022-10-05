By Matthew Roscoe • 05 October 2022 • 13:54

Russian MP claims "We will lose this war if we do not launch a nuclear strike on the United States". Image: Keith Tarrier/Shutterstock.com

ACCORDING to Russian MP Yevgeny Fedorov, Russia will lose the war if they “do not launch a nuclear strike on the United States”.

Russian MP Yevgeny Fedorov said on Wednesday, October 5, that the only way for Russia to win the war against Ukraine and NATO is to “launch a nuclear strike on the United States”.

“Defeating the Kyiv regime on the battlefield is impossible because we are at war with NATO,” he said.

“Unlike the Russian army, the North Atlantic Alliance has an almost endless military resource.”

He added: “It (military resource. – Ed.) is more than a hundred times larger,” as reported by military.pravda.ru.

“In order for the United States to understand the seriousness of Moscow’s intentions, a new Cuban Missile Crisis must be triggered,” the MP said.

“For example, by hitting the Nevada nuclear test site with a ballistic missile,” Fedorov added.

“We will lose this war if we don’t launch a nuclear strike against the US.”

The news comes after unconfirmed reports coming out of Russia suggest that Russian President Vladimir Putin may change the status of the ‘special military operation’ in Ukraine, as reported on Wednesday, October 5.

Russian media outlet Readovka reported earlier that Vladimir Putin may issue a new address to the nation on Wednesday, October 5 about changing the status of the ‘special military operation‘ in Ukraine

“The President may issue a new address to the nation today,” the news outlet said.

According to Readovka’s source, “it will be about changing the status of the special operation.”

Some people online have speculated that Putin could declare an anti-terror operation or war.

The news outlet added: “Russian Security Council Secretary Nikolai Patrushev has said that security gaps in Crimea need to be addressed immediately because of the increased level of terrorist threats there.

“For his part, Crimean head Serhiy Aksyonov earlier suggested that an anti-terrorist operation would be carried out there after the new regions are annexed to Russia.”

