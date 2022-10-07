By Matthew Roscoe • 07 October 2022 • 15:39

WATCH: Steven Seagal praises Vladimir Putin as "one of the greatest world leaders" on his 70th birthday. Image: Markus Wissmann/Shutterstock.com

HOLLYWOOD actor Steven Seagal took to Instagram on Friday, October 7 to praise Russian President Vladimir Putin on his 70th birthday and called him “one of the greatest world leaders”.

Steven Seagal, who recently posed with the head of pro-Russian DPR at a Ukrainian POW camp, hailed President Putin as “one of the greatest presidents in the world” as the Russian celebrates his 70th birthday.

Via Instagram stories, Seagal said: “I’ve just realised that today is a very important day. Today is President Putin’s birthday and I think that we are now living in very trying times.

“He is one of the greatest world leaders and one of the greatest presidents in the world.”

He added: “And I’m really hoping and praying that he gets the support and the love and the respect that he needs.

“And that all the tribulations going on now will be over soon and we will be living in a world of peace.”

Actor Steven Seagal and athlete Jeff Monson congratulated Vladimir Putin on his anniversary They noted that Putin is one of the world's greatest leaders and one of the world's greatest presidents. pic.twitter.com/N2G6LTmZRm — Sprinter (@Sprinter99880) October 7, 2022

As noted, Steven Seagal was spotted in a picture alongside the head of the Donestk People’s Republic (DPR) in the newly annexed Russian Federation while making a documentary on the Donbas war.

On Wednesday, August 10, Denis Pushilin said: “Steven Seagal is making a documentary about the war in Donbas.”

“Today he spoke to prisoners of war in the Yelenivka pre-trial detention centre. Some of the fighters there were recently killed as a result of a targeted missile attack by Ukrainian armed formations.”

“During the meeting, Stephen pointed out that 98 per cent of those who tell the media about the conflict have never been here. Therefore, the world does not know the truth. He wants to change the view of this war.”

“The task is not an easy one. I wish him success and thank him for coming to the Republic at this very insecure time.”

Earlier on Friday, October 7, Belarus’ President Aleksandr Lukashenko also sent greetings to Russian President Vladimir Putin to congratulate him on his 70th birthday.

Thank you for taking the time to read this article, do remember to come back and check The Euro Weekly News website for all your up-to-date local and international news stories and remember, you can also follow us on Facebook and Instagram.