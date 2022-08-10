By Joshua Manning • 10 August 2022 • 7:40

Steven Seagal poses with Head of pro-Russian DPR at Ukrainian POW camp Credit: Telegram Denis Pushilin

Steven Seagal was spotted in a picture alongside the Head of the Donestk People’s Republic (DPR) in Russian-occupied Ukraine while making a documentary on the Donbass war, as reported on Wednesday, August 10.

The head of the pro-Russian DPR, a Ukrainian breakaway state, reported Steven Seagal’s visit on his official Telegram stating:

“Steven Seagal is making a documentary about the war in Donbass.”

“Today he spoke to prisoners of war in the Yelenivka pre-trial detention centre. Some of the fighters there were recently killed as a result of a targeted missile attack by Ukrainian armed formations.”

“During the meeting Stephen pointed out that 98% of those who tell the media about the conflict have never been here. Therefore, the world does not know the truth. He wants to change the view of this war.”

“The task is not an easy one. I wish him success and thank him for coming to the Republic at this very insecure time.”

The Donetsk People’s Republic is a Ukrainian breakaway state that was formed on April, 7, 2014 by pro-Russian separatists after the Ukrainian Revolution of Dignity took place.

American actor, screenwriter and martial artist Steven Seagal was born in 1952, and started his career in martial arts as a 77th-dan black belt in aikido, teaching in Japan, later moving to Los Angeles where he became a world-famous film star.

The news follows Russia accusing Ukraine of WWII crimes after the Russian Federal Security Service (FSB) has released declassified documents that were previously archived, as reported on Tuesday, August 9.

Thank you for taking the time to read this article, do remember to come back and check The Euro Weekly News website for all your up-to-date local and international news stories and remember, you can also follow us on Facebook and Instagram.