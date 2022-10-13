Nora Johnson: Good Times Run Dry on Avocado Plantations

By Annie Dabb • 13 October 2022 • 11:27
Image - Avocado: Krasula/shutterstock
The site, dating back at least 7,000 years, contains more than 500 standing stones and two stone circles similar to the one on Salisbury Plain. Nonetheless, should Spain allow these avocado plantations given that every kilo of avocado fruit requires 2000+ litres of water?
With avocados viewed as “green gold”, farmers in Andalucia and many other parts of Spain will be sorely tempted to rip out orange trees to plant this “lucrative” fruit. But with water shortages exacerbated by drought, it’s no stretch of the imagination to foresee they’ll soon be fighting, literally, over water supplies.
Orange trees have already been ripped out in Valencia, replaced by pomegranate trees. Now farmers there want avocados, too, but are currently being refused, presumably because of water usage costs.
A final thought: if you look at what’s happening in Australia due to overproduction, prices have crashed. Maybe that’ll happen here, too. And they’ll start putting all those traditional, less-thirsty orange trees back. Result!
Nora Johnson’s critically acclaimed psychological crime thrillers (www.nora-johnson.net) all available online including eBooks (€0.99;£0.99), Apple Books, audiobooks, paperbacks at Amazon etc. Profits to Cudeca cancer charity.
Thank you for taking the time to read this article, do remember to come back and check The Euro Weekly News website for all your up-to-date local and international news stories and remember, you can also follow us on Facebook and Instagram.
Share this story
Subscribe to our Euro Weekly News alerts to get the latest stories into your inbox!
By signing up, you will create a Euro Weekly News account if you don’t already have one. Review our
Privacy Policy for more information about our privacy practices.
From Newcastle originally, Annie is based in Manchester and is a writer for the Euro Weekly News covering news and features.
Got a story you want to share? Then get in touch at [email protected]
Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *
By signing up, you will create a Euro Weekly News account if you don’t already have one. Review our Privacy Policy for more information about our privacy practices.
Download our media pack in either English or Spanish.