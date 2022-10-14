By Matthew Roscoe • 14 October 2022 • 12:30

Aleksandr Lukashenko wishes Happy Mother’s Day as Belarus announces "counter-terrorist operation" regime. Image: SviatlanaLaza/Shutterstock.com

Belarus President Aleksandr Lukashenko wished mother’s in the country a Happy Mother’s Day on a day when the country’s Foreign Ministry head Vladimir Makei announced that a CTO regime had been imposed in Belarus.

On October 14, the president of Belarus said: “Dear compatriots, I wish you a Happy Mother’s Day.

“This wonderful holiday is full of sincere and kind feelings and appreciation of those whose greatest mission is to give a new life, protect and share love and care.

“The joy of motherhood is ultimate happiness and a huge responsibility for bringing up a good person, a citizen and a patriot.”

He added: “A beautiful image of a mother gives unflagging strength when we face challenges and multiplies joy when we succeed. A selfless mother’s love is a beacon in life and teaches us to love the Motherland, do good deeds, and respect national traditions.

“Thank you very much to mothers of many children, women bringing up children with disabilities, and foster mothers. I appreciate the great strength of mothers’ feelings and the generosity of your souls.

“Dear mothers, thank you for your selfless work and everyday care of the future of our dear Belarus.

“I wish you and your families good health, peace, optimism, and well-being.”

As noted, the head of the Belarusian Foreign Ministry Vladimir Makei said that a counter-terrorist operation was being introduced in Belarus after receiving information about possible provocations from neighbouring countries.

“We must take care of our own security, proceed from the fact that, as the President of Belarus said, we must protect our people,” he said on October 14.

“The head of our country held a number of meetings with law enforcement agencies, and a counter-terrorist operation regime was introduced.”

Makei also confirmed that he had received reports of provocations and that the information he had been given was about the capture of a number of regions of Belarus.

