By Matthew Roscoe • 14 October 2022 • 14:54

Extinction Rebellion "Rebels" block Whitehall as chaos grips UK government. Image: Extinction Rebellion UK/Twitter

FOLLOWING the sacking of the UK Chancellor Kwasi Kwarteng and the rumoured confirmation of the appointment of Jeremy Hunt as his successor, Extinction Rebellion “Rebels” have chosen the opportunity to block Whitehall.

A tweet from the Extinction Rebellion UK on Friday, October 14, read: “Whitehall blocked. Rebels outside Downing Street with a special message for our #fossilfuel PM…”

The news comes as the UK Prime Minister is set to give a press conference following the sacking of Kwasi Kwarteng and the likely appointment of Jeremy Hunt.

🚨 BREAKING : Whitehall blocked🚨 Rebels outside Downing Street with a special message for our #fossilfuel PM… pic.twitter.com/EcbZUGgEvy — Extinction Rebellion UK 🌍 (@XRebellionUK) October 14, 2022

One person on Twitter commented: “Imagine if we scaled this up and in every city around the world? Change will not come fast enough to address the climate crisis from current elected officials and the business world.”

Imagine if we scaled this up and in every city around the world?

Change will not come fast enough to address the climate crisis from current elected officials and the business world. — Ken Caine (@gutstringtheory) October 14, 2022

Thank you for taking the time to read this article, do remember to come back and check The Euro Weekly News website for all your up-to-date local and international news stories and remember, you can also follow us on Facebook and Instagram.