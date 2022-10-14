By Matthew Roscoe • 14 October 2022 • 14:54
Extinction Rebellion "Rebels" block Whitehall as chaos grips UK government. Image: Extinction Rebellion UK/Twitter
A tweet from the Extinction Rebellion UK on Friday, October 14, read: “Whitehall blocked. Rebels outside Downing Street with a special message for our #fossilfuel PM…”
The news comes as the UK Prime Minister is set to give a press conference following the sacking of Kwasi Kwarteng and the likely appointment of Jeremy Hunt.
🚨 BREAKING : Whitehall blocked🚨
Rebels outside Downing Street with a special message for our #fossilfuel PM… pic.twitter.com/EcbZUGgEvy
— Extinction Rebellion UK 🌍 (@XRebellionUK) October 14, 2022
One person on Twitter commented: “Imagine if we scaled this up and in every city around the world? Change will not come fast enough to address the climate crisis from current elected officials and the business world.”
Imagine if we scaled this up and in every city around the world?Change will not come fast enough to address the climate crisis from current elected officials and the business world.
— Ken Caine (@gutstringtheory) October 14, 2022
Originally from the UK, Matthew is based on the Costa Blanca and is a web reporter for The Euro Weekly News covering international and Spanish national news. Got a news story you want to share? Then get in touch at [email protected]
