Mother of superbike champ who died in horror accident, dies just days later

By Peter McLaren-Kennedy • 14 October 2022 • 20:59

victor-steeman-credit marvlphase mooo

The mother of a superbike champ who died in a horror accident in a Portugal race has died just days after him.

Flora van Limbeek’s death was announced on Friday, October 14 after she suffered a heart attack on Thursday.

Victor Steeman, 22, lost his life at the FIM Supersport 300 World Championship Race 1 in Portugal last weekend. Airlifted to hospital with head injuries, he was pronounced dead hours later.

Van Limbeek, who was Steeman’s biggest fan, was only 59 when she died from a suspected heart attack at her home in the village of Lathum in the Netherlands.

Her death has come as a shock to the sport with Steeman and Chrissy Rouse all having lost their lives within days of each other.

Steeman’s family had issued a statement following his death saying: “Something you have always been afraid of as a parent of a motorcycle racer has now happened. Our Victor could not win this last race.

“Despite the unbearable loss and grief, we are extremely proud to share with you that our hero, through his passing, was able to save five other people by donating his organs.

“We would like to thank everyone for the way you have lived with us over the past few days. We will miss our Victor enormously.”

Steeman’s family will not have even had time to grieve before the mother of the superbike champ passed away in tragic circumstances.

Thank you for taking the time to read this article, do remember to come back and check The Euro Weekly News website for all your up-to-date local and international news stories and remember, you can also follow us on Facebook and Instagram.