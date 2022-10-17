BREAKING NEWS: Liz Truss apologises saying “I recognise we made mistakes”

Speaking to the media she said:”I am sorry for those mistakes, but I fixed those mistakes. I appointed a new chancellor, we have restored economic stability and fiscal discipline.

“What I now want to do is go on and deliver for the public.

“We were elected on the 2019 manifesto, and I want to go on and deliver that.”

“Now is the time to focus on delivering, making sure we are delivering on our energy package.

“Before we stepped in, people were facing energy bills of up to £6,000. We have now put in place the energy price guarantee. We have reversed the national insurance increase and that’s what I am thinking about as prime minister.”

Truss met with Tory MPs earlier following calls for her to go and whilst we do not know what was said or agreed, what is clear is that the Conservative Party finds itself in a real mess. Support for the party has collapsed so it cannot afford an election, and at the same time, the party cannot afford to go through another election process.

Whether the apology and the acceptance that mistakes were made is enough to satisfy dissenters within the party remains to be seen. Satisfying and regaining the trust and support of the electorate is another thing altogether, with many paying the financial price for her folly.

Liz Truss has apologised and said “I recognise we made mistakes,” that she has taken action and corrected those mistakes. But that may not be enough to save her premiership with the damage to the party and the economy perhaps too deep for her to fix.

