By Matthew Roscoe • 19 October 2022 • 8:43

More Russian APCs destroyed in Ukraine as latest combat losses revealed. Image: Ukraine MoD/Facebook

ON Wednesday, October 19, Ukraine announced that its Armed Forces had destroyed more Russian Armoured Personnel Carriers (APCs) in its latest combat losses update.

In the updated Russian combat losses, Ukraine’s MoD announced that a further 16 Russian Armoured Personnel Carriers (APCs) had been destroyed by Ukrainian forces on Tuesday, October 18. This takes the number of Russian APCs lost in Ukraine to 5253.

According to the latest data, another 430 Russian soldiers died in battle, which has brought the total to around 66,280.

Six more Russian tanks were also destroyed as well as 10 more Russian drones.

The other significant increase in figures is the loss of one Russian plane which takes the number destroyed by the Ukrainian army to 269. Ukraine also confirmed the destruction of five Russian cruise missiles, taking the total destroyed to 323.

Losses of the invaders, as of today pic.twitter.com/tyJfsNTv9x — ТРУХА⚡️English (@TpyxaNews) October 19, 2022

The General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine revealed that Putin’s army had suffered the greatest losses on Sunday, October 2 in the Bahmut and Kramatorsk directions.

A detailed breakdown of the 238th day of the war shows that the loss of six more Russian tanks now means Ukraine has destroyed 2554, while the destruction of 10 more Russian drones now means that Putin’s army has now lost 1286 in total.

Russia also had 15 more artillery systems destroyed by Ukraine, meaning a total loss of 1637.

