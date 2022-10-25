BREAKING NEWS: Jacob Rees Mogg resigns after failing to get Boris re-elected

By Peter McLaren-Kennedy • 25 October 2022 • 13:59
Northern Philippines struck by huge 6.5 magnitude earthquake
Jacob Rees Mogg has resigned from his cabinet post as Secretary of State for Business, Energy and Industrial Strategy according to the BBC’s Beth Rigby
BREAK: And so it begins. Just heard that Jacob Rees-Mogg has resigned from govt. A close ally of both Johnson and Truss, I’m told his letter has been delivered to the new PM
— Beth Rigby (@BethRigby) October 25, 2022
BREAK: And so it begins. Just heard that Jacob Rees-Mogg has resigned from govt. A close ally of both Johnson and Truss, I’m told his letter has been delivered to the new PM
— Beth Rigby (@BethRigby) October 25, 2022
More news to follow.
Thank you for taking the time to read this article, do remember to come back and check The Euro Weekly News website for all your up-to-date local and international news stories and remember, you can also follow us on Facebook and Instagram.
Share this story
Subscribe to our Euro Weekly News alerts to get the latest stories into your inbox!
By signing up, you will create a Euro Weekly News account if you don’t already have one. Review our
Privacy Policy for more information about our privacy practices.
Originally from South Africa, Peter is based on the Costa Blanca and is a web reporter for the Euro Weekly News covering international and Spanish national news.
Got a news story you want to share? Then get in touch at [email protected]
Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *
By signing up, you will create a Euro Weekly News account if you don’t already have one. Review our Privacy Policy for more information about our privacy practices.
Download our media pack in either English or Spanish.