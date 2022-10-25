Polish official hints at the construction of a barrier on the Russian border

By Chris King • 25 October 2022 • 21:42

Image of the Polish and Russian flags. Credit: Fly Of Swallow Studio/Shutterstock.com

A barrier could be constructed on the Russian border to stop migrants from entering Poland said an official in Warsaw.

Krzysztof Sobolewski, a senior Polish official, who is also the general secretary of the ruling Law and Justice party, hinted today, Tuesday, October 25, at the possibility of Poland building a wall along its border with Russia. Moscow immediately commented that such a structure, equipped with motion sensors and cameras would be ‘stupidity’.

Speaking with the public broadcaster Polskie Radio 1, Sobolewski said: “We will have to strengthen our forces on this section of the border and also consider building similar border fortifications to those we now have on the Polish-Belarusian section”. The official claimed that “in the coming weeks” more migrants were expected to try to cross into Poland from Kaliningrad.

According to PAP, a state-run news agency, the new barrier would be constructed on the frontier with the eastern Russian province of Kaliningrad. Covering almost 125 miles (200km) of border, it would most likely be built during the first nine months of 2023 they added, with a firm to build the barrier being selected by the Polish Border Guard before the end of November.

In 2021 a humanitarian crisis developed on the border between Poland and Belarus when thousands of African and Middle Eastern migrants tried to cross. Minsk attempted to place the blame firmly on the shoulders of Brussels and Warsaw at the time.

With the conflict in Ukraine still in full flow, the authorities in Poland run the risk of a repeat of the migrant situation, especially if Russia decides to conduct some type of ‘hybrid warfare’ campaign against them, as reported by news.sky.com.

___________________________________________________________

Thank you for taking the time to read this article. Do remember to come back and check The Euro Weekly News website for all your up-to-date local and international news stories and remember, you can also follow us on Facebook and Instagram.