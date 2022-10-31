By Matthew Roscoe • 31 October 2022 • 15:21

BREAKING: Former world chess champion Anatoly Karpov hospitalised in Moscow after reported attack outside Russia's State Duma. Image: ddisq/Shuttterstock.com

ACCORDING to reports coming out of Russia on Monday, October 31, former world chess champion Anatoly Karpov has been hospitalised in the country’s capital of Moscow.

Russian Anatoly Karpov, the former Soviet chess grandmaster, former World Chess Champion, ⁣and member of Russia’s State Duma, has been hospitalised after being found unconscious outside the State Duma in Moscow over the weekend.

According to Gazeta.ru citing 112, Karpov is now in intensive care after suffering a closed head fracture, a fractured left femur, and severe alcohol intoxication.

Russian businessman Andrei Kovalyov said that the State Duma deputy was attacked by unknown assailants, although this information has not been confirmed.

Andrei Kovalyov told 5-tv.ru: “When Karpov was leaving the State Duma, there, on Tverskaya through the arch, he was hit on the head.

“He has been hospitalized. Introduced into an artificial coma, in intensive care. We pray for his health.”

Karpov was crowned the world chess champion in April 1975 after Robert Fischer refused to defend his title. He held the title for 10 years, only to lose to Garry Kasparov in 1985.

Karpov is an elected Member of the State Duma in Russia and since 2006, he has chaired the Commission for Ecological Safety and Environmental Protection of the Civic Chamber of the Russian Federation.

He has also been a member of the Public Council under the Ministry of Defence since 2007.

Since the news broke, mixed reports have emerged out of Russia.

Russian state-controlled media outlet TASS reported that “there was no attack. Everything is fine, there are no injuries.”

Kevin Rothrock was quick to quip: “I’d like to congratulate State Duma deputy and former chess grandmaster Anatoly Karpov on his miraculous recovery.

“After being reportedly hospitalized with serious head trauma following (a) an attack or (b) a drunken fall, he’s now reportedly perfectly fine and nothing happened.”

I’d like to congratulate State Duma deputy and former chess grandmaster Anatoly Karpov on his miraculous recovery. After being reportedly hospitalized with serious head trauma following (a) an attack or (b) a drunken fall, he’s now reportedly perfectly fine and nothing happened. pic.twitter.com/WSyGGEzZ1E — Kevin Rothrock (@KevinRothrock) October 31, 2022

The news comes after the sudden death of Russia’s State Duma Deputy Nikolai Petrunin.

On Wednesday, October 12, Nikolai Petrunin, who was Russia’s first deputy chairman of the Energy Committee, died suddenly aged 46.

Thank you for taking the time to read this article, do remember to come back and check The Euro Weekly News website for all your up-to-date local and international news stories and remember, you can also follow us on Facebook and Instagram.