By Matthew Roscoe • 02 November 2022 • 17:57

Russian military commissar in Russia's Lipetsk FIRED for numerous mistakes during partial draft. Image: BearFotos/Shutterstock.com

THE local government of Russia’s Lipetsk region have fired its military commissar after he made numerous mistakes during the partial Russian draft called back in September.

According to the Lipetsk regional government, Nikolai Selyanin, the region’s military commissar, was fired from his post for “improper organisation and numerous mistakes.”

It said via Telegram on Wednesday, November 2: “As a result of the partial mobilization for improper organisation and numerous mistakes, including the mobilisation of men who have a delay, the military commissar of the Yelets district, Nikolai Selyanin, was relieved of his post.”

The news of Selyanin’s sacking comes after the mysterious death of another one of Russia’s military commissars.

On the evening of October 14, the body of Roman Malyk, military commissar of Partizansk, Partizansky and Lazovsky districts, was discovered on the grounds of his military office.

The administration of the Partizansky urban district of Primorsky Krai said at the time: “With deep regret, we inform you that on the evening of October 14, the military commissar of the city of Partizansk, Partizansky and Lazovsky district Malyk Roman Vasilievich tragically passed away.

“The heart of a strong and courageous man stopped, who went through “hot spots”, but did not break under the weight of severe military events and heavy losses.”

It added: “Roman Vasilyevich was a man of his word and deed, he was known and respected in the city for his honesty and decency. So he was in the service, to which he gave his all, in the family, and in communication with colleagues and friends.

“For him, always in the first place were such concepts as duty, honour, and loyalty to the Fatherland. That is how he will remain in our memory.

“The head of the city district, the city administration, and representatives of public organisations express their condolences to the family and friends of Roman Vasilyevich Malyk.”

