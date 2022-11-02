Russian art critic Sergei Solovyov found dead after suspected stroke aged 51

By Matthew Roscoe • 02 November 2022 • 13:35

RUSSIAN art critic Sergei Solovyov was found dead aged 51 after suffering a suspected stroke, according to reports coming out of Russia on Wednesday, November 2.

According to mk.ru, Solovyov’s body was discovered in his flat two days after his death. He lived alone.

He was due to attend a party at the Anatoly Zverevai (AZ) Museum to celebrate the birthday of Russian artist Anatoly Zverev on November 3 but now an evening in memory of the art historian will be held instead.

The news outlet called him “one of the sharpest art critics of our generation, who was not shy about writing what others were silent about.”

The Russian news site said that Sergei Solovyov specialised not only in the art of the 20th century but also in the Italian Renaissance.

They described him as always being trim, well-dressed, smoothly shaved and having a Hollywood smile.

Solovyov was reportedly extremely healthy and considered “sport a part of his everyday life and he went to the gym once or twice a week.”

“It is not known what caused the stroke,” the outlet reported.

A funeral service for Sergei Solovyov will be held on November 4 at 2 pm in the Church of the Great Ascension at the Nikitsky Gate (Bolshaya Nikitskaya Street, 36).

On November 5 at 11.30 am, he will be buried next to his grandmother.

Genrietta Peryan wrote on Facebook: “SERGEI SOLOVYOV, a researcher of the Anatoly Zverevai Museum, editor of the Publishing Project, died shortly.”

Vadim Alexeev said: “The artist Sergey Soloviev died.”

