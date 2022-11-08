Wagner mercenary chief Yevgeni Prigozhin claims he interfered in US elections

By Chris King • 08 November 2022 • 2:49

Image of Yevgeny Prigozhin. Credit: Twitter @Flash_news_ua

Yevgeni Prigozhin, the head of the Wagner mercenary group, claimed that he had interfered in the US elections.

Russian businessman Yevgeni Prigozhin, claimed on Monday, November 7, that he was personally responsible for interfering in the US elections. The head of the notorious Wagner mercenary group had previously been accused of meddling in elections in several Western countries, as reported by is.fi.

His claim came in response to earlier questions from the Russian press. According to Reuters, Prigozhin wrote on the Russian social media platform VKontakte: “We are involved in the US elections, we are involved and we will be involved in them. Carefully, precisely, surgically, and in our own way, because we know how to act”.

The timing of his comments coincides with the mid-term elections that will be held in the United States today, Tuesday 8. Among other things, the US intelligence authorities have estimated that the Russian administration tried to promote the election of Donald Trump as the US president in the 2016 elections.

Prigozhin is widely being touted as a replacement for Vladimir Putin when the time comes. He has gone from hiding in the shadows to suddenly publicly admitting to founding the Wagner Group and has recently been very vocal in his criticism of the way the Russian operation is being run in Ukraine.

He is often called ‘Putin’s chef because the Russian President has, among other things, dined in Prigozhin’s restaurants and used his catering services at the Kremlin. Prigozhin has long been considered a significant financier of Russia’s disinformation and harassment campaign, and he has been linked to a St. Petersburg’s troll factory, among others.

