BREAKING: Kherson deputy head Kirill Stremousov reportedly killed in car accident

By Matthew Roscoe • 09 November 2022 • 15:13

THE deputy head of the Kherson regional administration, Kirill Stremousov, has reportedly died in a traffic accident, according to reports from Russia on Wednesday, November 9.

Russian media outlet Izvestia citing the press secretary of the regional head, Vladimir Saldo, reported that Kherson deputy head Kirill Stremousov has reportedly been killed in a car accident.

According to the media outlet, the accident happened near Genicheskiy.

The circumstances of the accident have not yet been released.

Saldo has now confirmed Stremousov’s death.

“It is very hard for me to say that Kirill Stremousov died today, he died in the territory of the Kherson region, moving in a car that got into an accident,” he said.

Sevastopol Governor Mikhail Razvozzhayev also confirmed the death of the Kherson region’s deputy acting governor.

“I’ve just heard about the death of Kirill Stremousov… He was a true patriot of Russia, brave and courageous… So it was this morning,” he wrote on Telegram.

“This is an irreparable loss. Condolences to family and friends.”

Kirill Stremousov died in a car accident-RU media How exactly this happened is unknown. Recall that under the Russians,he was "Deputy head of the administration of the Kherson region" An interesting "coincidence" against the background of the news about the surrender of Kherson pic.twitter.com/HGoW3Dz4FP — DACHI-shows you *End of Russky mir (@DachiOf) November 9, 2022

People commented on the death.

“Kherson collaborator Kirill Stremousov died in an accident. This is a traitor who went over to the side of Russia. He actively opposed the surrender of Kherson and said that Russia is here forever. And then he mysteriously dies.”

Kherson collaborator Kirill Stremousov died in an accident. This is a traitor who went over to the side of Russia. He actively opposed the surrender of Kherson and said that Russia is here forever. And then he mysteriously dies. pic.twitter.com/iMEPM6l5cK — Oleksiy Goncharenko (@GoncharenkoUa) November 9, 2022

The news comes as reports suggest that Russian troops are beginning to retreat from the Kherson region.

