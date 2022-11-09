Musical giant credited with putting Brazilian music on the map, dies aged 77

By Peter McLaren-Kennedy • 09 November 2022 • 23:04

Gal Costa Credit A Paes / Shutterstock.com

The death of Gal Costa, the musical giant credited with putting Brazilian music on the map, has been announced by her press team.

Costa’s death was reported on Wednesday, November 9 but no further details were provided although it is known that she had cancelled future performances on the advice of her doctor

Working alongside fellow musicians Gilberto Gil and Caetano Veloso, Costa is said to have put Brazilian music on the map spearheading the Tropicália movement.

Leading the tributes is President-elect Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva, who called her one of the world’s greatest singers.

He said she was one of the main artists to put Brazil, and Brazilian music, on the world map.

“Her talent, technique and audacity enriched and renewed our culture, rocked and marked the lives of millions of Brazilians.”

Gal Costa foi das maiores cantoras do mundo, das nossas principais artistas a levar o nome e os sons do Brasil para todo o planeta. Seu talento, técnica e ousadia enriqueceu e renovou nossa cultura, embalou e marcou a vida de milhões de brasileiros. 📸 @ricardostuckert pic.twitter.com/4jU2SBcHuq — Lula (@LulaOficial) November 9, 2022

Costa’s trademark hippie style and often revealing clothing made her a symbol of defiance during the dictatorships and a firm favourite with fans across the world.

The singer-songwriter lent her distinctive voice to a wide range of songs by authors

Gilberto Gil, who worked closely with Costa throughout both of their careers, said he was “very sad and shaken by the death of my Gaúcha sister Gal Costa”.

Costa, who was born in the north-eastern state of Bahia, recorded more than 30 albums in her lengthy career that included classics such as Baby, Que Pena, Chuva de Prata and Divino Maravilhoso.

Defiant until the end the musical giant that was Costa, she posted a picture on Instagram following recent elections with the caption: “Love won against hate! President Lula!”

