By Vickie Scullard • 09 November 2022 • 9:19

Four people wounded after Russian drone strike against a logistics company in Dnipro. Credit: Michael Horowitz/Twitter.

FOUR people have been wounded in a Russian drone strike in Dnipro against a logistics company, according to local media.

Michael Horowitz, head of intel at Le Beck International, posted on Twitter about the strike, which he reports is likely an Iranian-made Shahed-136 drone.

He tweeted: “Four people were wounded last night in a Russian drone strike (likely using Iranian-made Shahed-136) in Dnipro against a logistics company.”

The geopolitical and security analyst posted more information on his Telegram account, telling followers that on Tuesday night occupiers, i.e. Russia, “massively attacked the region with kamikaze drones”.

He added that Ukraine’s air defence destroyed five barrage ammunition.

He said: “There are also hits. In Dnipro, drones targeted a logistics enterprise. 4 of his employees were injured. Everyone is in the hospital. Three are difficult.

“The enemy strike caused heavy fire. More than 3,000 square meters were on fire. Firefighters have already tamed the flames. Destroyed warehouses of the enterprise.

“The Russians fired “Hrads” and heavy artillery in the Nikopol district. Two communities were affected – Myrivska and Marganetska.

“People survived.”

He added that residential homes and businesses were damaged in the Marganets community, while in Myrivska, houses and a power line were hit.

Just a few days ago, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said that Vladimir Putin is “driving mobilised soldiers and mercenaries to their deaths” as the country braced itself for a fresh wave of attacks.

The Ukrainian president said in an address that “very fierce Russian attacks in the Donetsk region continue”.

Mr Zelensky added that he believes that Moscow is preparing a new assault on Ukraine’s energy infrastructure, which would add more strain to the millions of citizens currently without electricity.

He said: “The enemy suffers serious losses there, but despite everything, despite any losses, he [Putin] continues to drive his mobilised soldiers and mercenaries to their deaths.”

With the threat of more attacks on its energy supplies, mayor Vitali Klitschko’s prediction that the country is likely to face a very difficult winter without electricity is likely to play out.

