BREAKING: Tsunami warning after huge magnitude 7.5 earthquake strikes in Neiafu, Tonga

By Vickie Scullard • 11 November 2022 • 12:46

Tsunami warning after huge magnitude 7.5 earthquake struck in Neiafu, Tonga

A Tsunami warning has been issued after a strong earthquake struck Tonga, with people near the coast urged to seek higher ground.

The earthquake was reported to be between 7.1 and 7.5 magnitude and struck in the sea about 207 km (128.6 miles) east of south-east Neiafu, Tonga, at around 11.50pm local time, the United States Geological Survey (USGS) said.

Experts have sent out a warning on social media to urge people to move away from the cost and reach a higher place in case the predicted tsunami hits.

The advisory has been issued for American Samoa, according to the Pacific Tsunami Warning Center (PTWC), with dangerous waves from the earthquake possible within 300 km of the epicenter along the coasts of Niue and Tonga.

The quake was at a depth of 10 km, the USGS said.

Tsunami warning issued after magnitude 7.5 earthquake striked Neiafu, Tonga region – USGS pic.twitter.com/IGFwCCyS2e — TRT World Now (@TRTWorldNow) November 11, 2022

This is the latest earthquake to strike this week, following a 6.6 magnitude that hit Nepal earlier this week.

The powerful earthquake ripped through Nepal, with tremors felt in New Delhi.

The quake claimed the lives of at least six people and destroyed multiple houses in the western district of Doti in its wake. Its effects were also felt in the Indian capital New Delhi, officials said.

Five more people were seriously injured after eight houses collapsed, with each of them being rescued from the debris and rushed to hospital – including one child.

Details were confirmed by Bhola Bhatta, deputy superintendent of police in Doti, confirming an earlier figure shared by home ministry official Tulsi Rijal.

At the time, Prime Minister Sher Bahadur Deuba posted on Twitter to share his “heartfelt condolences” to those affected while informing those affected that “immediate and proper treatment” will be available for those who need it.

Thank you for taking the time to read this article, do remember to come back and check The Euro Weekly News website for all your up-to-date local and international news stories and remember, you can also follow us on Facebook and Instagram.