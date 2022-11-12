Expects more deadly COVID-19 type viruses says Head of Russia’s Kurchatov Institute

By Peter McLaren-Kennedy • 12 November 2022 • 15:00

Biochemical warfare - Credit GAS Photo / shutterstock.com

The Head of Russia’s Kurchatov Institute expects a new variant of COVID-19 to come along before long.

Speaking to Russian news channel Tass, the President of the National Research Centre “Kurchatov Institute” Mikhail Kovalchuk said that a new variant could kill as many as nine out of ten people who contract the virus.

He added that this had become the threat that humanity will have to face in the future.

Kovalchuk who was attending the forum of innovative financial technologies Finopolis 2022 said: “The atomic era has passed, and the atomic umbrella that saves us today is decaying.

“Because they will kill you and me in a different way. Covid will come with a mortality rate of 90 per cent, where out of 10 cases, 9 will die, and that will be the end of it.

“Biohazard has become the main one.”

He continued saying the second significant challenge we are all facing is cyber threats. But he said, unlike biological hazards, you can cope with cyber threats using the “off switch.”

“But there’s nothing you can do about biohazard. Americans have surrounded us in all the republics with biological laboratories.

“They can first make endemic viruses that kill livestock, undermine agriculture. “Here, African swine fever is a man-made business, I can tell you in detail. “Therefore, we must understand that today [there are] new challenges.”

The statements from the senior scientist come as Russia accuses Ukraine of engaging in chemical and other biohazard weapon development, as it does threaten the use of nuclear weapons.

Whether the head of Russia’s Kurchatov Institute is aware of or involved in any such development or research is not known, however it is clear from the development in Ukraine that the nature of war is changing and changing fast.

