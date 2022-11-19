BREAKING: Huge explosion rocks St Petersburg in Russia

By Peter McLaren-Kennedy • 19 November 2022 • 14:52
The explosion, which happened in the later afternoon on Saturday, November 19, can be seen from kilometres away in numerous videos posted online.
Two emergency crews are said to be on the scene according to local authorities, who say that: “There is no threat to the population and the spread of fire to residential areas.
“The causes of the explosion are being established.”
There is a powerful explosion in Russian St. Petersburg#Ukraine #UkraineRussiaWar pic.twitter.com/xc1naYv1qU
— Ukraine-Russia war (@UkraineRussia2) November 19, 2022
A spokesperson for the administration of the Vsevolozhsky district told state news agency TASS that no further details are available at the moment.
Investigations into the cause of the blast will begin once the blaze has been extinguished and the site declared safe for forensics officials to begin their examination of the site.
It is not thought that the huge explosion which rocks St Petersburg is related to the conflict in Crimea.
Originally from South Africa, Peter is based on the Costa Blanca and is a web reporter for the Euro Weekly News covering international and Spanish national news.
Got a news story you want to share? Then get in touch at [email protected]
