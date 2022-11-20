By Chris King • 20 November 2022 • 19:06

Original Power Rangers star dead at the age of 49

Jason David Frank, an original Power Rangers star died in Texas aged 49.

As reported today, Sunday, November 20, Jason David Frank, one of the original Power Rangers, has died in Texas at the age of 49. His death was confirmed to the celebrity news outlet TMZ by the actor’s representative, Judith Hunt. Sources close to the death said that it was a suicide.

“Please respect the privacy of his family and friends during this horrible time as we come to terms with the loss of such a wonderful human being. He loved his family, friends and fans very much. He will truly be missed”, read a statement.

Frank first hit television screens back in 1993, playing Tommy Oliver, the Green Ranger, in the iconic kids’ series, Mighty Morphin Power Rangers. At that time, he appeared as an enemy of the Power Rangers, a group of crime-fighting superheroes who battled monsters. Each had a distinct look and colour and were experts in the martial art of kung-fu.

As his powers started to fade, the Green Ranger switched sides and transformed into the new, and good, White Ranger who became the group’s leader. He eventually starred in a total of 123 episodes over three seasons until 1997.

During his time with the franchise, Frank also played the roles of Black and Red Ranger. He later returned to the show as the Red Zeo Ranger, and also in a later revamp of the show as the first Red Turbo Ranger.

His on-screen martial arts skills were not just for show. Frank was an accomplished MMA fighter, professionally trained in Taekwondo, Muay Thai, Judo, and Brazilian Jiu-Jitsu among other disciplines. Between 2008 and 2010 he fought professionally. In 2003 Frank was inducted into the World Karate Union Hall of Fame.

