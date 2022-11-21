Average price of electricity in Spain drops slightly again on Tuesday, November 22

By Chris King • 21 November 2022 • 21:12

Image of electricity pylons. Credit: Dmitrydesign/Shutterstock

On Tuesday, November 22, the average price of electricity in Spain drops by six per cent.

The average price of electricity for regulated rate customers linked to the wholesale market in Spain will fall by 6 per cent on Tuesday, November 22, compared to this Monday 21. Specifically, it will stand at €65.35/MWh. This is the second lowest price so far this year after last Saturday’s €55.98/MWh.

According to provisional data from the market operator Iberico de Energia (OMIE), in the auction, the average price of energy in the wholesale market – the so-called ‘pool – will stand at €73.36/MWh tomorrow.

To this ‘pool’ price is added the compensation of €-8.01/MWh to the gas companies. This must be paid by consumers who are beneficiaries of the measure, consumers of the regulated tariff (PVPC), or those who, despite being in the free market, have an indexed rate.

Tuesday’s maximum price will be registered between 8pm and 9pm, at €108/MWh, while the minimum for the day will be €47.20/MWh between 4am and 6am.

In the absence of the ‘Iberian exception’ mechanism to cap the price of gas for electricity generation, the price of electricity in Spain would be around €97.89/MWh on average. That would be around €32.50/MWh more than with the compensation for regulated rate customers, who will thus pay 33.2o/MWh less on average as a result.

