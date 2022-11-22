By Chris King • 22 November 2022 • 4:25

Potential tsunami warning issued after MASSIVE 7.0 magnitude earthquake hits Solomon Islands

A huge earthquake measuring 7.0 magnitude rocked the Solomon Islands with a tsunami warning issued.

A massive earthquake measuring 7.0 magnitude on the Richter scale struck the Solomon Islands in the West Pacific, early this morning, Tuesday, November 22.

Notable quake, preliminary info: M 7.0 – 17 km SW of Malango, Solomon Islands https://t.co/kqtcLHkIzE — USGS Earthquakes (@USGS_Quakes) November 22, 2022

The huge quake occurred at around 2:03 UTC with its epicentre located in the Solomon sea some 36 miles (58km) southwest of Honiara, the capital city of the Solomon Islands, on the island of Guadalcanal.

No #tsunami threat to Australia from magnitude 7.0 #earthquake near Solomon Islands. Latest advice at https://t.co/Tynv3ZQpEq. pic.twitter.com/EnkDZlTE8G — Bureau of Meteorology, Australia (@BOM_au) November 22, 2022

According to the Australian Bureau of Meteorology, the tremor took place at a depth of up to 6.2 miles (10km). At such a severe magnitude the subsequent tremors could easily be felt up to 155 miles away said the experts.

A potential tsunami warning was issued at 2:10 UTC by the US Tsunami Warning System following the quake according to the First Squawk Twitter site, and various other online sites.

U.S. TSUNAMI WARNING SYSTEM ISSUES TSUNAMI WARNING AFTER MAGNITUDE 7.3 EARTHQUAKE STRIKES MALANGO, SOLOMON ISLANDS REGION — First Squawk (@FirstSquawk) November 22, 2022

This morning’s earthquake follows a horrific tremor that shook the Indonesian island of Jakarta yesterday, Monday 20. At least 44 people have been reported to have perished as a result with another 700 thought to have been injured.

___________________________________________________________

Thank you for taking the time to read this article. Do remember to come back and check The Euro Weekly News website for all your up-to-date local and international news stories and remember, you can also follow us on Facebook and Instagram.