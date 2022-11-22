BREAKING: Tragic death in Qatar of ITV technical director in charge of World Cup coverage Close
By Chris King • 22 November 2022 • 4:25

Potential tsunami warning issued after MASSIVE 7.0 magnitude earthquake hits Solomon Islands

A huge earthquake measuring 7.0 magnitude rocked the Solomon Islands with a tsunami warning issued.

 

A massive earthquake measuring 7.0 magnitude on the Richter scale struck the Solomon Islands in the West Pacific, early this morning, Tuesday, November 22.

The huge quake occurred at around 2:03 UTC with its epicentre located in the Solomon sea some 36 miles (58km) southwest of Honiara, the capital city of the Solomon Islands, on the island of Guadalcanal.

According to the Australian Bureau of Meteorology, the tremor took place at a depth of up to 6.2 miles (10km). At such a severe magnitude the subsequent tremors could easily be felt up to 155 miles away said the experts. 

A potential tsunami warning was issued at 2:10 UTC by the US Tsunami Warning System following the quake according to the First Squawk Twitter site, and various other online sites.

This morning’s earthquake follows a horrific tremor that shook the Indonesian island of Jakarta yesterday, Monday 20. At least 44 people have been reported to have perished as a result with another 700 thought to have been injured.

