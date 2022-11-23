By Matthew Roscoe • 23 November 2022 • 22:31
Buchanan's shot still rising for Canada as Belgium hang on to win Qatar World Cup opener. Image: ArifAsif/Shutterstock.com
A superb penalty save from Real Madrid’s Thibaut Courtois and a goal from former Chelsea forward Michy Batshuayi helped Belgium scrape a 1-0 win over Canada, who dominated shots and possession.
Although Belgium are not one of the favourites for this year’s tournament as they were in the previous World Cup, they were still expected to beat Canada comfortably in this Group F clash.
However, they were not clicking together, despite playing the likes of Manchester City’s Kevin De Bruyne, Real Madrid’s Eden Hazard and Axel Witsel from Atletico Madrid in midfield.
And it was Canada’s Tajon Buchanan who proved to be the game’s bright spark, winning the penalty for his national side.
Sadly for Canadian fans, their star player Alphonso Davies missed from the spot.
Buchanan continued to trouble Belgium’s defence, although there was one moment the winger, who plays his club football for Belgian First Division A side Club Brugge, would like to forget.
Midway through the second half, when it seemed easier to hit the target, Buchanan managed to sky his shot into row Z.
People reacted to Buchanan’s shot online.
“I am told in the headset that the ball from Buchanan’s shot has not finished landing.”
On me dit ds l'oreillette que le ballon du tir de Buchanan n'a pas fini d'atterrir #BELCAN pic.twitter.com/I98Ua1rRZf
— Azitsune 💢 (@uneprsnnormal) November 23, 2022
“Grazie Buchanan.”
Grazie Buchanan pic.twitter.com/7QVsCbFlV2
— Lafael Reao 🇵🇹 (🇧🇷) (@LafaelReao) November 23, 2022
“Buchanans shooting has been so wild for Canada, his post match shot map is going to need to be produced by NASA.”
Buchanans shooting has been so wild for Canada, his post match shot map is going to need to be produced by NASA. pic.twitter.com/AHIL89NPpi
— Mark Ellis (@Mrcento) November 23, 2022
“Buchanan where is the goal? The sky?”
Buchanan where is the goal? The sky? #canada #FIFAWorldCup pic.twitter.com/Lu2ZT67onm
— bollof 2 (@shreyyyy96) November 23, 2022
“Tajon Buchanan when he’s right in front of goal.”
Tajon Buchanan when he's right in front of goal pic.twitter.com/3aybFokVMH
— 🇺🇲🇧🇷 (@RBJuni0r) November 23, 2022
“Buchanan’s strike is well received.”
#BELCAN La frappe de Buchanan est bien arrivée à bon port : pic.twitter.com/dKGmTFuCnS
— Zağanos Paşa (@61e2SjATHxi6e7o) November 23, 2022
“Buchanan kicking goal opportunities from Qatar to Afghanistan.”
Buchanan kicking goal opportunities from Qatar to Afghanistan.
— Anthony (@BocceBalls305) November 23, 2022
In the other Group F clash, Croatia and Morocco played out a boring 0-0 draw, in a game which was overshadowed for some football fans watching the game on ITV by the commentary of former Celtic striker John Hartson.
Belgium now top the group, while Canada prop it up.
