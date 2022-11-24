By Chris King • 24 November 2022 • 20:36

Moi Fuentes, the Mexican former world champion boxer passed away aged 37 as the result of a brain clot suffered in a fight in 2021.

Moi Fuentes, the former super-flyweight world boxing champion passed away, Thursday, November 24, aged just 37. The Mexican fighter suffered a brain injury during the sixth round of his October 2021 clash with David Cuellar Contreras. He was subsequently rushed to hospital where he was diagnosed with a brain clot.

His death was confirmed by Mauricio Sulaiman, the WBC president. “Thank God, Moises Fuentes is already resting in peace. A warrior who fought for the last breath”, he wrote on social media.

He continued: “Our condolences to his family and friends and our appreciation to his wife for her dedication and dedication with indescribable love during this difficult year of suffering. May he rest in peace.”

Gracias a Dios Moises Fuentes ya está descansando en paz. Un guerrero que luchó hasta el último suspiro. Nuestras condolencias a su familia y amigos y el reconocimiento a su esposa por su dedicación y entrega con amor indescriptible durante este difícil año de sufrimiento QDEP — Mauricio Sulaiman (@wbcmoro) November 24, 2022

“Moises Fuentes last fought Oct 2021 and was knocked out. Since then he had surgery and battled a whole year to try and stay here for his family”, posted female Mexican boxer Sulem Urbina.

“Today he says goodbye. Today I ask the boxing world not to forget him. Today ask to respect boxers and pray every time one steps in the ring. It was a pleasure to coincide with you in this life friend. Rest in peace Moises Fuentes “, she added.

Fue un placer coincidir contigo en esta vida amigo. Descansa en paz Moisés Fuentes. https://t.co/xhVDN8PPfJ — Sulem 🇲🇽 Urbina (@SulemUrbina) November 24, 2022

