By Matthew Roscoe • 24 November 2022 • 9:39

Ukraine destroys 51 Russian cruise missiles latest combat losses reveal. Image: Ukraine MoD/Facebook

ON Thursday, November 24, Ukraine’s Ministry of Defence published updated figures of combat losses inflicted on Russian forces since the beginning of the war, including the destruction of more Russian cruise missiles.

Another 51 Russian cruise missiles were destroyed by Ukrainian forces on Wednesday, November 23, according to Ukraine’s military update on Russia’s combat losses since February 24.

According to the latest data, another 310 Russian soldiers died in battle, which has brought the total to around 85,720.

Another Russian tank was also destroyed as well as seven more Russian forces’ Armoured Personnel Carriers (APCs).

The other significant increase in figures is the loss of another two Russian artillery systems which takes the number destroyed by the Ukrainian army to 1889 and the destruction of 10 Russian drones takes the total losses to 1547.

Загальні бойові втрати противника з 24.02 по 24.11 орієнтовно склали / The total combat losses of the enemy from 24.02 to 24.11 were approximately: pic.twitter.com/EMXGnCSYjv — Генеральний штаб ЗСУ (@GeneralStaffUA) November 24, 2022

The General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine revealed that Putin’s army had suffered the greatest losses on Wednesday, November 23 in the Avdiyivka, Lyman and Bakhmut directions – which recently reported the death of 21-year-old Ukrainian soldier Viktor Dagli.

A detailed breakdown of the war shows that the loss of the 51 Russian cruise missiles now means Ukraine has destroyed 531, while the destruction of another Russian tank now means that Putin’s army has now lost 2898 in total.

The loss of another seven Armoured Personnel Carriers (APCs) means Russian forces have now seen Ukraine destroy 5839 in total.

